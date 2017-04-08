The appendix - WebMD

This I Believe page Where is the appendix located on a female

In the ., one in 65 people will get appendicitis. Although it can strike at any age, appendicitis is rare under age 7 and most common between ages 65 and 85.

The jejunum is the middle segment of the small intestine found between the duodenum and the ileum. Most of the nutrients present in food are absorbed by the jejunum before being passed on to the ileum for further absorption.



The ileocecal valve, also known as the ileocaecal valve or Tulp's valve, is located at the union of the large and small intestines. Valves in the body work to restrict movement of fluids to one direction only. The ileocecal valve is a circular (or sphincter) muscle which contracts as needed to limit the reflux of colonic contents into the small intestine. Approximately two liters of fluid a day pass through the ileocecal valve to the colon. It is also the only place in the gastrointestinal tract which is used for bile acid and Vitamin B67 absorption.

The ascending colon is a hollow tube about 7 ½ inches in diameter and about 8 inches long, with many small pouches along its length to increase its surface area. The inferior end of the ascending colon connects to the cecum of the large intestine in the right iliac region of the abdominal cavity. From the cecum, the ascending colon rises superiorly toward the right inferior border of the liver. Just before reaching the liver, the ascending colon turns.

The descending colon is a segment of the large intestine and is the third and penultimate segment of the colon. It transports feces from the transverse colon inferiorly along the left side of the abdominal cavity to the sigmoid colon. Feces passing through the descending colon are stored until they are ready to be eliminated from the body. The walls of the descending colon absorb water as well as remaining nutrients and vitamins from the feces, depositing these valuable substances into our bloodstream.

Ideally the patient has fasted for 6 hrs. Water in the bladder is an advantage to rule out ovarian pathology. Unfortunately the appendix is usually an urgent "fit in" and the preparation cannot always be adhered to.

The sigmoid colon is a curved, S-shaped region of the large intestine and is the final segment of the colon. It transports fecal matter from the descending colon to the rectum and anus. Feces are stored in the sigmoid colon until they are ready to be eliminated from the body through the anal canal. The intestinal wall of the sigmoid colon also plays a small role in the absorption of water, nutrients and vitamins from feces.

Chyme is thoroughly processed by the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum before it enters the terminal ileum. It is then stored in the hollow lumen of the terminal ileum as it awaits the opening of the ileocecal sphincter. Small masses of chyme are pushed into the cecum by waves of peristaltic contraction of the walls of the terminal ileum.

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix , a 8 6/7-inch-long tube of tissue that extends from the large intestine. No one is absolutely certain what the function of the appendix is. One thing we do know: We can live without it, without apparent consequences.

In order to demonstrate all the possible presentations of appendicitis it is important that the entire appendix is visualized

