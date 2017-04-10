Revware – Reshape your world

This I Believe page Rice mba application essays free

“I am so glad I decided to work with my SBC consultant. I couldn’t have survived the whole process without her guidance. Her experience in the admissions staff really helped me understand what the schools I was applying to were looking for. Her experience in the corporate industry really helped me translate my personal work experience into the essays and resume. I think the best quality is her attention to detail. She helped me paint a clear picture of myself and got me thru the entire application process. I can’t say thank you enough!”

Positions are available on campus. Some students may be able to work off campus for a private non-profit organization or a public agency. To be eligible, you must show financial need. Hours: usually 67-75 hours per week. Rate of pay is at least the federal minimum wage. Students eligible for work-study must contact the Office of Career Services for available positions.

“Today I got accepted into the MBA program at UCLA for 7568 batch. Thanks to both of you for your support and guidance during the admission process.

BTW …I had scored 655 on GMAT and wasn’t expecting the call. I guess that’s history now.”

I can honestly say that no matter the outcome, I wouldn’t have had a single regret this application cycle because I know SBC helped me put together the best application I know I’m capable of. A million thanks to the SBC team – I’m ecstatic to start at Booth in the fall!”

“I just received a call from the admissions office at INSEAD. I have been selected for the MBA programme. This has happened just because of your guidance and counseling. I could not have had a better coach than you. I am so excited to join this programme!! Thanks a lot for all the things you have done for making me get into INSEAD.”

An MBA graduate of Harvard Business School, Ms. Maun has advised applicants who gained admission to top-tier MBA programs including Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Kellogg, and Columbia. In addition to her role with The MBA Exchange, she currently serves Harvard University as an interviewer assessing undergraduate applicants. Ms. Maun worked at McKinsey & Company advising clients in the media, retail, medical device, and non-profit industries. She also served in strategic planning and business development for MTV Networks and Time Warner Interactive. Ms. Maun holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University. She has traveled to over 75 countries worldwide.

I received help on all all aspects of the application. My consultant reviewed my data sheets, resume, etc. before submitting. She also gave me a mock interview over the phone before my real interview. Her turn around time was minimal for all aspects of the application (including reviewing essays). This was extremely appreciated, especially since she sacrificed much of her time over the holidays.”

The Valerie Ross Homan award in social work is endowed in her memory it is given to a graduating social work student who overcame significant challenges to the successful completion of the social work major.

An MBA graduate of Harvard Business School, Ms. Francis has advised a range of applicants with diverse backgrounds in gaining admissions to top-tier graduate schools. While attending HBS, she was a consultant to non-profit organizations and wrote one of the first web-based cases now taught in a second-year course. Ms. Francis's professional history includes equity research, private equity, asset management marketing, and management consulting at leading companies such as Accenture, Goldman Sachs, The Hartford, and T. Rowe Price. She graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

A dual-degree graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, Ms. Johnson graduated from the Wharton School with an MBA in Finance, and from the Lauder Institute with an MA in International Studies. At Wharton, she worked in admissions for both programs, evaluating applications and conducting applicant interviews. After business school, Ms. Johnson worked as an M& A investment banker at Credit Suisse and subsequently as associate director of financial reporting at Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Prior to business school, she was as an analyst for NERA Economic Consulting and helped start a microfinance fund while living in Latin America. Ms. Johnson earned her bachelor's degree in economics and philosophy from Columbia University.

