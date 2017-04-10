How to Score a 9 on an AP English Essay: 14 Steps (with

This I Believe news Ap english argument essay examples

6975 Also. Unlike the novelist, the writer of a play does not use his own voice and only rarely uses a narrator 8767 s voice to guide the audience 8767 s responses to character and action. Select a play you have read and write an essay in which you explain the techniques the playwright uses to guide his audience 8767 s responses to the central characters and the action. You might consider the effect on the audience of things like setting, the use of comparable and contrasting characters, and the characters 8767 responses to each other. Support your argument with specific references to the play. Do not give a plot summary.

6976. The significance of a title such as The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is so easy to discover. However, in other works (for example, Measure for Measure ) the full significance of the title becomes apparent to the reader only gradually. Choose two works and show how the significance of their respective titles is developed through the authors 8767 use of devices such as contrast, repetition, allusion, and point of view.

7567. 8775 And after all, our surroundings influen ce our lives and characters as much as fate, destiny or any supernatural agency. 8776 Pauline Hopkins, Contending Forces

6995. Writers often highlight the values of a culture or a society by using characters who are alienated from that culture or society because of gender, race, class, or creed. Choose a novel or a play in which such a character plays a significant role and show how that character 8767 s alienation reveals the surrounding society 8767 s assumptions or moral values.

7558. According to critic Northrop Frye, 8775 Tragic heroes are so much the highest points in their human landscape that they seem the inevitable conductors of the power about them, great trees more likely to be struck by lightning than a clump of grass. Conductors may of course be instruments as well as victims of the divisive lightning. 8776 Select a novel or play in which a tragic figure functions as an instrument of the suffering of others. Then write an essay in which you explain how the suffering brought upon others by that figure contributes to the tragic vision of the work as a whole.

6975 Also. Choose a work of recognized literary merit in which a specific inanimate object (., a seashell, a handkerchief, a painting) is important, and write an essay in which you show how two or three of the purposes the object serves are related to one another.

6975. Although literary critics have tended to praise the unique in literary characterizations, many authors have employed the stereotyped character successfully. Select one work of acknowledged literary merit and in a well-written essay, show how the conventional or stereotyped character or characters function to achieve the author 8767 s purpose.

6996. The British novelist Fay Weldon offers this observation about happy endings. 8775 The writers, I do believe, who get the best and most lasting response from their readers are the writers who offer a happy ending through moral development. By a happy ending, I do not mean mere fortunate events -- a marriage or a last minute rescue from death -- but some kind of spiritual reassessment or moral reconciliation, even with the self, even at death. 8776 Choose a novel or play that has the kind of ending Weldon describes. In a well-written essay, identify the 8775 spiritual reassessment or moral reconciliation 8776 evident in the ending and explain its significance in the work as a whole.

