Stargirl Questions - Shmoop

Date: 2017-04-08 10:31

“Only today I wish I didn’t have only eleven years rattling inside me like pennies in a tin Band- Aid box.”

Rachel

To conclude, Stargirl is a valuable book of very important life-long lessons. It teaches about popularity and how it is never smooth and exact. It also illustrates that being yourself is a must and that you shouldn’t change yourself unless it is something you want. These are just some of the countless examples of crucial lessons contained in the book. The many key elements of this novel are things we should all take to heart, young or old. This is a book that will stick in your mind, stay in your heart, and teach a lesson to your soul.

After reading this novel I realize the messages Jerry Spinelli sent to the readers. Listen to your heart. If you love someone or something, you shouldn’t care what other people think you should love what you love in your heart. Also, you shouldn’t change who you are for someone else. You should have confidence in yourself and love who you are.

Camilla was diffident. I was also once a sheepish adolescent who wanted to be like twins with my friend. I paid far too much attention to her likes when I should have been more attentive to myself. For example, on the first day of school, I would fret about how if I didn’t dress like my friend, she might not like me anymore. That is similar to how Camilla was making a great fuss about her outfit for the first day of school. I would also worry about drawing attention to myself ion a negative way. For instance, Camilla never wanted to stand out, only to mix in completely with all her peers. Lastly, I would always listen to what my classmates told me and just stand there defenseless like Camilla only stood there when the children should patterns at her.

In Stargirl , you will read about her meteoric rise to popularity, and all its consequences. You will experience all of this through the eyes of Leo, our narrator and her eventual boyfriend. It's a bumpy ride for Stargirl and Leo. Will it be a happy ending? Well, that depends.

To conclude this melodious segment, the moral of the story is not to merge into a mold people create for you, but to be unique in your own way. The sheets of music could be saying that if you keep trying to be like everyone else, you might lose yourself along with your own special melody. The author could be teaching us about making our own music as we go along and reminding us not to follow a tune that was written for us. The author could be telling us not to worry about what others think, but to be ourselves. David Shannon could be saying that we need to dance like no one is watching.

Because of Stargirl’s sudden disappearance at the end of the story, I predict that she and Leo will meet in the future when they are old. They might be partners in something, maybe architecture (because of all the things they learned from Archie). I think it might happen that Stargirl will know that her partner is Leo, but Leo doesn’t realize that his partner is Stargirl. Leo will eventually find out, and he will be emotional when he remembers the past. This second time around, he will be a better friend.

Imagine if Sylvia Saldivar was the complete opposite of stupid and malicious. What if she was pleasant? I envisage that if Sylvia had a heart, Rachel would be as contented as can be and take pleasure in her eleventh birthday celebration. Alas, since Sylvia is the character she is, she packed her mouth with a tactless lie and spit it out to the whole class. If that particular event hadn’t happened, this would have been an entirely different story.

One of the toughest parts about growing up is figuring out how to balance being a confident, unique individual with being someone who is also a valuable member of society, and that is exactly what with book deals with.

Only one thing is certain. It will be a happy ending for you if you take the time to listen to our girl Stargirl. She's got some serious wisdom to impart.

