Tes Discursive Writing Essays

2017-04-06

But cellphones can also be bad. My friend’s father gets cross when we are always texting and using our phones. “In our days we talked to each other, and got out in the world,” he always says. “You are all stuck to your phones.” And it is true that it can be addictive to play games or talk on Mxit or BBM. People sometimes use this to hurt others. Last year someone put very rude comments on Mxit about all the girls in my class. The comment about me was that I’d never find a boyfriend because I was so ugly. This was very hurtful.

Although, a discursive essay can be written on any topic however, you should select an interesting topic for discursive essays in order to make your essay standout among the audience. Here is a list of some interesting topics that will surely guide the students in selection of an essay topic for writing discursive essays:

Topics can be something like:

• Should cellphones be allowed at school?

• Uniforms at school: the pros and cons.

Undoubtedly, you can write a discursive essay on any topic but it is better if you select an interesting topic for your essay in order to let your discursive essay standout among the audience.

These are among the most important parts of writing a strong argumentative essay for the issues of global warming. There will inevitably be people who disagree with you and your argument however, that is okay. That is the whole point of the assignment. Some of the biggest challenges made about global warming include:

9 In addition, I believe that animal experiments should not be used because of the unnecessary pain that they cause to animals. The government introduced new rules about the use of animals in experiments in 6986. Scientists claim that these rules safeguard animals because they state that discomfort must be kept to a minimum and that painkillers must be used where necessary and appropriate. Surely this means, however, that scientists can still decide not to use painkillers in the animal experiments because they do not consider them appropriate. The British Union against Vivisection claims that 75% of animals experimented on are given no anaesthetic.

9 In conclusion, I accept that animal experiments have brought great benefits in the past, but now money needs to be spent on developing other methods of testing drugs and medical procedures, so that the use of animals can be phased out altogether.

Plan and structure your essay very carefully:

• Introduction: introduces the topic and summarises the essay

• First paragraph: gives one argument supporting the topic

• Second paragraph: gives another argument that supports the topic

• Third paragraph: gives an argument against the topic

• Fourth paragraph: gives an argument against the topic

• Conclusion: summarises your point of view.

• Use examples from your own life and experience to show what you mean (for school essays)

