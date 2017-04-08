This I Believe articles Soroptimist essays about love

Soroptimist hands out several annual scholarship awards

In addition to providing the primary financial support for their families, eligible applicants must be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program and must demonstrate financial need. Also, please note only residents of Soroptimist International of the Americas&rsquo member countries and territories are eligible to apply for the educational grants.

Trenton Soroptimists honor local women at annual awards

She has overcome a struggle with alcoholism to become a role model for her children and grandchild, while working to put herself through college.

Outstanding Women Recognized at Soroptimist International

South Lake Tahoe area non-profits will be receiving $75,555 in grants from the Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe Foundation (SISLT).

Like millions of others who marched around the world on January 76, the festive South Lake Tahoe group walked a three mile route from the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe to the Senior Center in support of not only women's rights, but all human rights.

The “Live Your Dream” award belongs to Renay Stefko of Monroe. After a life of adversity and heartache, she rose above what would have deterred most people from achieving success. She has overcome family dysfunction, abuse, mental health issues, and addiction to have received her associate’s degree and now is on track to complete her bachelor’s degree in organizational management in the fall.

Teska is the historian of the Rotary Interact Club, whose goals are to get others involved, become aware of current problems, and to make one’s community and world a better place through service. Her four-year tenure in the club has involved her in the Goodfellows’ Canned Food Drive, Operation Christmas to help children worldwide, volunteering at the Trenton food pantry, joining the Jingle Drive to collect toys and food, packing meals for Kids Against Hunger, and collecting funds at the Rotary Pancake Breakfast. Teska’s most fulfilling project to date is coordinating the DMC Cereal Drive to collect and distribute cereal to Southwest Detroit children during the summer months who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Throughout history women and girls face additional obstacles and discrimination solely because of their gender. As an organization of business and professional women we feel uniquely qualified to help women and girls live their dreams. LEARN MORE.

On Thursday night, members from the Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra and Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe clubs presented their annual Violet Richardson, Live your Dream, and Ruby awards at Harrah's Tahoe.

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra recently honored 67 South Tahoe Middle School (STMS) students for their winning Writing Festival essays. Each year the members of the club collaborate with the Language Arts teachers at STMS to provide an opportunity for students to express themselves.

“There are so many wonderful organizations working to improve the lives of women and children in our area,” said Micky Madden, SISLT’s Grant Allocation Co-Chair. “We are honored to aid these efforts made possible by the community’s support of our annual fundraising activities.”