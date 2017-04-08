This I Believe articles Rhodes scholars essays on music

In 6989, Amin Maalouf collected narratives by Arab chroniclers of the crusades in The Crusades through Arab Eyes. In Iraq, I hope to gather modern narratives from Iraqis and American soldiers about their cultural memory of the crusades and their consequent perceptions of today 8767 s clash. I believe that the most effective way to change the world is to change people 8767 s perspectives and ideas about the world. While sociology and political science can deconstruct the struggle through their lenses, the intimate lens of literature like Maalouf 8767 s collection affords a crucial catalyst for such growth.

Under the new rules, all essays must include a signed statement from applicants that no drafts of their essay have been "edited by anyone other than me, nor has anyone else reviewed it to provide me with suggestions to improve it." College officials must submit a similar statement swearing they have not helped applicants with essays.

Other information: Abishek K. Kulshreshtha, Grapevine, is a senior at Brown University where he majors in Physics. Much of his work in theoretical physics has applications to the creation of a quantum computer that would make computations exponentially faster, and toward the goal of better understanding of biological processes. Abi is president of Brown 8767 s Model United Nations and founder of the Providence Public Schools Model United Nations. He is also a peer advisor, a pianist, a cyclist, and a teaching assistant and mentor in local schools. He has strong interests in improving educational opportunity and community health.

As a first generation Egyptian-American, much of my extended family still lives in Egypt. I was raised a stone 8767 s throw from the poverty and despair that marks much of the world. As I continue to move between the relative opulence of the US and the deprivation of countries like my parents 8767 , I realize my challenge as a physician and scientist as one to study and alleviate health disparities that fall along ethnic, socioeconomic, and national lines.

I am the lead researcher among a team of neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, nurses and social workers who travel to Guatemala each year with Project Shunt, a medical mission sponsored by the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Michigan to heal children afflicted with neurodevelopmental defects. We are studying the aggregate-level effects of the toxin fumonisin FB6. This toxin, found in rotting corn husks, is thought to be a direct cause of NTDs in populations that consume corn as a main staple. Our work has the potential to dramatically curb the incidence of NTDs in Guatemala and beyond.

Colin Walmsley, of Fort Macleod, Alberta, is in the final year of a four year double major Arts program in Government and Anthropology at Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, USA. A top tier high school age rugby player in Alberta he has continued this sport at Dartmouth as a starter and "Academic All-American" playing Center for the "First Fifteen" varsity team Ivy League Champions in 7568 and 7569. He is also an a capella bass and local rock radio personality, and student documentary film creator, at Dartmouth. He hopes to continue his anthropological study at Oxford University and, longer term, to work as an advocate for human social justice and fairness.

Their lessons contextualize the research that is my passion. I study the etiology of NTDs in Guatemala. The country has an extremely high incidence of NTDs, but Guatemalan children afflicted with this deformity are not privy to the luxuries of medical and surgical intervention available in the US. Children who could be saved if born 6555 miles north often die as a result of the deformity.

I studied in Oslo later that year, still trying to overlook the Middle Eastern and Islamic world. Ironically, my best friends in Norway were Moroccan, Israeli, and French-Afghani. I also taught at the Oslo International School, with the student populace representing over 95 countries. My companions and students abroad, who ultimately became my teachers, were touchstones of a world that I had embarrassingly dismissed, avoided, and even rejected.

