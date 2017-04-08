Transition Words for Essays - Reading Worksheets, Spelling

This I Believe articles Comparison words for essays of elia

This type of essay like all others could be formated in MLA, Chicago/Turabian, APA, AMA. That depends on your essay topic, subject area and the assignment requeirements. Please be consistent following the one style of format of all the essay elements: Title, headings, paragraphs Text pages, Fonts, Indents, Justifications, Spacing, Page numbers, Emphasis, Footnotes, reference list etc.

Comparison essays can be written on many different topics which base on the comparison of things, people, facts or events and purposed to find the most significant similarities . Delicate approach to the choice of a topic or keen understanding of the one topic is the key element of good essay writing.

Compare and contrast is a common form of academic writing, either as an essay type on its own, or as part of a larger essay which includes one or more paragraphs which compare or contrast. This page gives information on what a compare and contrast essay is , how to structure this type of essay, how to use compare and contrast structure words , and how to make sure you use appropriate criteria for comparison/contrast. There is also an example compare and contrast essay on the topic of communication technology, as well as some exercises to help you practice this area.

To conclude:

Given these facts

Hence

In conclusion

So

Therefore

Thus

To conclude



To summarize:

Briefly

In brief

Overall

Summing up

To put it briefly

To sum up

To summarize



The structure of a comparison essay completely and absolutely depends on the character of the chosen similarities or differences. There are two variants of structuring a comparison essay:

Structure 6. This structure is used under the condition that the paper contains many small differences or similarities.

To compare or contrast:

Although

However

In comparison

In contrast

Likewise

Nevertheless

On the other hand

Similarly

Whereas

Yet



Transition words and phrases help establish clear connections between ideas and ensure that sentences and paragraphs flow together smoothly, making them easier to read. Use the following words and phrases in the following circumstances.

